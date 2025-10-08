APC’s Wamakko Hits Back at PDP Over Project Claims

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Sokoto State, has dismissed claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it executed several projects in the state. According to Wamakko, the claims are false, misleading, and an attempt to take credit for projects his administration initiated.

The Projects: Who Started What?

Wamakko’s administration initiated the Asari Water Scheme, a project aimed at improving water supply in Sokoto and nearby communities. The project had 40 wells, but it was abandoned during Governor Tambuwal’s administration, with only one well functioning when he left office. Wamakko’s government also worked on water projects in Runjin Sambo, Gagi, Mana, Tamaje, and Old Airport, which reached 70% completion before the PDP administration failed to continue them.

Housing Estates and Schools

The Kalambaina Housing Estate was completed by Wamakko’s government, while the Gidan Salenke project was left unfinished by the succeeding administration. Boarding schools in Shagari, Maruda, and Illela were built under Wamakko’s administration. The current government is renovating and expanding the Sanyinna school under the AGILE programme.

PDP’s Desperation

Wamakko accused the PDP of circulating old videos and reports from over eight years ago to discredit Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration and the APC leadership in Sokoto. He urged residents to ignore the opposition’s “baseless tactics” and note the visible progress in infrastructure, education, health, and rural development under the APC government.

PDP’s Next Move

The PDP has been urged to stop making false claims and take credit for projects they did not execute. The party’s spokesman, Hassan Sayinnawal, said they were reviewing the allegations and would respond in due course.

