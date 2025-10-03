APC’s Undemocratic Acts: A Slap in the Face of Democratic Sportsmanship – PDP

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its brazen disregard for democratic principles, accusing the ruling party of lacking the spirit of democratic sportsmanship. According to the PDP, the APC’s actions are a threat to Nigeria’s democracy, and the party’s leadership has consistently demonstrated a willingness to trample on the rule of law and undermine the country’s democratic institutions.

A Pattern of Undemocratic Behavior

The PDP’s criticism of the APC centers on the party’s alleged disregard for internal democracy, electoral laws, and the constitution. The party pointed out that the APC’s leadership has been accused of imposing decisions without consultation, disregarding court judgments, and engaging in electoral malpractices. These actions, the PDP argues, are a clear indication of the APC’s lack of commitment to democratic principles.

A Call to Adhere to Democratic Principles

The PDP’s accusations against the APC have been echoed by the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), which has also criticized the APC for betraying the spirit of democracy and undermining the country’s democratic growth. As Nigeria’s democracy continues to evolve, it is essential for all political parties to adhere to democratic principles and practices to ensure the growth and stability of the country’s democratic system.

Implications for Nigeria’s Democracy

The PDP’s allegations against the APC raise serious concerns about the future of Nigeria’s democracy. If left unchecked, the APC’s actions could undermine the country’s democratic institutions and erode trust in the electoral process. It is crucial for stakeholders to prioritize democratic principles and ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions.

The PDP’s criticism of the APC serves as a reminder of the importance of democratic sportsmanship in Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country’s democracy continues to face challenges, it is crucial for political parties to prioritize democratic principles and practices to ensure the stability and growth of the nation. The APC’s response to these allegations will be crucial in determining the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.