Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

APC’s Undemocratic Acts: A Slap in the Face of Democratic Sportsmanship – PDP

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its brazen disregard for democratic principles, accusing the ruling party of lacking the spirit of democratic sportsmanship. According to the PDP, the APC’s actions are a threat to Nigeria’s democracy, and the party’s leadership has consistently demonstrated a willingness to trample on the rule of law and undermine the country’s democratic institutions.

A Pattern of Undemocratic Behavior

The PDP’s criticism of the APC centers on the party’s alleged disregard for internal democracy, electoral laws, and the constitution. The party pointed out that the APC’s leadership has been accused of imposing decisions without consultation, disregarding court judgments, and engaging in electoral malpractices. These actions, the PDP argues, are a clear indication of the APC’s lack of commitment to democratic principles.

A Call to Adhere to Democratic Principles

The PDP’s accusations against the APC have been echoed by the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), which has also criticized the APC for betraying the spirit of democracy and undermining the country’s democratic growth. As Nigeria’s democracy continues to evolve, it is essential for all political parties to adhere to democratic principles and practices to ensure the growth and stability of the country’s democratic system.

Implications for Nigeria’s Democracy

The PDP’s allegations against the APC raise serious concerns about the future of Nigeria’s democracy. If left unchecked, the APC’s actions could undermine the country’s democratic institutions and erode trust in the electoral process. It is crucial for stakeholders to prioritize democratic principles and ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions.

The PDP’s criticism of the APC serves as a reminder of the importance of democratic sportsmanship in Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country’s democracy continues to face challenges, it is crucial for political parties to prioritize democratic principles and practices to ensure the stability and growth of the nation. The APC’s response to these allegations will be crucial in determining the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Diddy Begs Judge for Leniency: Will Apologies and Sobriety Save Him From 20-Year Sentence?
Next article
INEC warns delayed legal reforms could disrupt 2027 general elections
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Dissolves Akwa Ibom Executives Over Alleged Allegiance to Governor Umo Eno

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved...

Thierry Henry Slams Barcelona’s Defensive Strategy: Abandon High-Line Tactics

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
3, October 2025/Naija 247news Legendary footballer Thierry Henry has come...

INEC warns delayed legal reforms could disrupt 2027 general elections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Diddy Begs Judge for Leniency: Will Apologies and Sobriety Save Him From 20-Year Sentence?

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news – October 4, 2025 Convicted rap mogul Sean...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

PDP Dissolves Akwa Ibom Executives Over Alleged Allegiance to Governor Umo Eno

Politics & Governance 0
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Peoples Democratic Party has dissolved...

Thierry Henry Slams Barcelona’s Defensive Strategy: Abandon High-Line Tactics

Sports 0
3, October 2025/Naija 247news Legendary footballer Thierry Henry has come...

INEC warns delayed legal reforms could disrupt 2027 general elections

INEC & Election News 0
3, October 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria