APC’s Iyiola Omisore declares interest in 2026 Osun guber

Former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-Senator, Iyiola Omisore, has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2026 governorship election in the state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seasoned politician made the announcement on Saturday via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, signaling the start of what he calls the “Osun Rescue Mission 2026”.

Omisore disclosed that his formal declaration will take place on October 7, 2025, at the APC state secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. Themed *”Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams”*, the event is expected to draw key stakeholders from within the APC and across the state.

“This is not just my mission, it is a collective one. I believe strongly that together, we can restore hope, strengthen governance, and deliver a brighter future for every son and daughter of Osun,” he stated.

The former senator, who represented Osun East in the National Assembly from 2003 to 2011, emphasized that his campaign is anchored on rekindling hope and repositioning governance in Osun State.

Omisore called on party members, supporters, and citizens of Osun to attend the declaration rally, describing it as the official take-off point for a broader movement aimed at revamping the state’s leadership and restoring the people’s confidence in governance.

With this announcement, the 2026 Osun governorship race continues to gather momentum, as major contenders begin to emerge under the various political parties.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.