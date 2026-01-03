APC Welcomes Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang After PDP Exit

Abuja, Jan. 2, 2026 (Naija247news) — The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially welcomed Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang following his formal registration with the ruling party, days after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection, first reported by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, marks a significant shift in Mutfwang’s political alignment. His registration with the APC now places him among the party’s serving governors and is expected to strengthen the party’s structure in Plateau State.

Reacting to the development, APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda welcomed the governor on behalf of the party leadership. “On behalf of the National Working Committee and the entire family of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I warmly welcome His Excellency, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, into our great party. Your decision to join the progressive family is a bold and patriotic step, driven by a higher calling to serve the people of Plateau State and Nigeria,” Yilwatda said.

The APC chairman described the registration as a statement of hope and commitment to a shared vision of inclusive development, peace, and prosperity for the state. “We receive you with open arms and a deep sense of partnership, and I assure you of our collective resolve to work closely with you, hand in hand, to advance the interests of Plateau State, strengthen our party, and deliver meaningful dividends of democracy to our people,” he added.

Mutfwang’s resignation from the PDP was communicated in a letter dated December 29, 2025, addressed to the Ward Chairman of Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area. In the letter, the governor cited the need for clear direction, purposeful leadership, and effective service delivery as reasons for seeking an alternative political platform.

“Given the realities of the moment and guided by my commitment to purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and service delivery, I am compelled to seek an alternative political platform,” Mutfwang wrote. He also expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunities and support he received during his tenure in the party.

“I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me the political platform to participate in the democratic process,” he said. “I acknowledge the support of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels during my time in the party, and I remain grateful for the trust reposed in me. Please, accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

Mutfwang’s defection is expected to reshape the political landscape in Plateau State as the APC consolidates its influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

