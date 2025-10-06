APC Vows to Take Over Abia in 2027 with Popular Votes, Not Federal Force

6, October 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its intention to take over Abia State in the 2027 general elections, with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, stating that the party will achieve this through popular votes, not federal force. Addressing APC members and supporters in Umuahia, Kalu emphasized the party’s commitment to democratic principles and urged residents to participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration.

The APC’s Confidence in Victory

Kalu expressed confidence in the APC’s ability to win the state, citing President Bola Tinubu’s achievements and the financial support he has made available to state governors. He criticized the current Labour Party-led administration in Abia State, claiming that it has underperformed compared to previous governments despite receiving larger monthly allocations. The Deputy Speaker specifically mentioned former governors Theodore Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu, who he claimed achieved more with fewer resources.

Call for Voter Registration and Support

Kalu urged Abia residents to obtain their voter cards to facilitate the APC’s victory in 2027. He also encouraged students to register for the federal government’s Students’ Loan Scheme and advised traders and artisans to form cooperatives to benefit from the Renewed Hope Cooperative Partners initiative. The APC’s confidence in its victory was evident in the crowd’s enthusiasm, with supporters openly drumming backing for Kalu and President Tinubu.

Establishment of Seaport in South-East

The Deputy Speaker also highlighted President Tinubu’s plan to establish a seaport in the South-East geopolitical zone to boost trade and commerce. He noted that the President understands the region’s heavy involvement in commerce and is determined to bring the seaport closer to the people. This development is seen as a significant step towards promoting economic growth and development in the region.

The APC’s declaration of intent to take over Abia State in 2027 marks a significant development in the state’s political landscape. As the party prepares for the elections, its strategy and the government’s response will be closely watched by citizens and observers alike. With the APC’s emphasis on voter registration and participation, it is clear that the party is determined to make its mark in the state’s politics .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.