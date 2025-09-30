APC Vows to Reclaim Osun in 2026 Elections

30, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reclaim Osun State in the 2026 governorship election. Oyetola made this declaration during his 71st birthday celebration in Iragbiji, emphasizing the party’s unity and readiness for the polls.

APC’s Unity and Peace

Oyetola stated that the APC’s prevailing unity is a strong signal of electoral success. He urged party members to maintain peace and cohesion, stressing that this is crucial for emerging victorious in the 2026 election. According to him, the party’s unity will enable it to field a strong candidate and deliver a decisive victory.

Advice to Youths

The minister also advised youths to focus on their development, warning against drug abuse and political thuggery, which he believes can lead to mental health issues and destruction. He encouraged the youths to prioritize their future and contribute positively to the state’s growth.

Party Leadership

The APC leadership, including party stalwarts, is expected to play a crucial role in selecting the party’s candidate for the 2026 governorship election. Their collective experience and leadership will be instrumental in ensuring a credible primary process and a strong campaign.

The APC’s confidence in reclaiming Osun State in 2026 is a clear indication of the party’s determination to retake control. With Oyetola and other party leaders working together, the APC is poised to stage a strong comeback in the state. The party’s success will depend on its ability to maintain unity, select a credible candidate, and deliver a compelling message to the electorate.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.