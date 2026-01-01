APC Urges Nigerians to Embrace Unity, Peace, and National Development in 2026

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has called on Nigerians, especially residents of Lagos, to embrace unity, peace, and a renewed commitment to nation-building as the country welcomes 2026.

The state APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made the call in a New Year message issued on Wednesday, urging citizens to rally behind governments at all levels to strengthen Nigeria and secure a better future for coming generations.

“We greet all our esteemed citizens of Lagos State, our distinguished leaders, and cherished members of our great party very warmly as we welcome you into this new year of prosperity and peace,” Ojelabi said.

Reflecting on 2025, he described the outgoing year as one of trials and challenges but expressed optimism that 2026 would bring renewed hope and fulfillment.

“As the curtain falls on 2025, we are relieved that the challenges of that year have departed our lives. The Almighty God has brought us safely into a new beginning where aspirations and expectations will be fulfilled and hopes renewed,” he said.

Ojelabi called for greater commitment to national development, emphasizing that collective responsibility was essential to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

“We all have a duty to make Nigeria exceptional again so that we can live better lives and bequeath a great country to our children. I am confident that a new Nigeria is possible and achievable through our collective wisdom and dedication,” he added.

He praised President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, stressing that APC’s vision could be realized under their leadership.

“We salute the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Governor of Lagos State. Their leadership provides the platform upon which our party’s vision can be realized,” Ojelabi said.

Reaffirming the APC’s stance, he stressed that the party remained committed to peace, prosperity, and security nationwide.

“As a responsible party, we reaffirm our commitment to peace, prosperity, and security for every corner of our country. We believe in the capacity of the government of the day to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

Ojelabi urged citizens to cooperate fully with the Tinubu administration, which, he noted, had demonstrated the ability to lay a solid foundation for national growth.

“This is the time for us to rally round the government to defeat the enemies within and their cronies from outside. Bandits, economic saboteurs, corrupt officials, and tax evaders are all our enemies. Let us cooperate to defeat them once and for all. Say something whenever you see something,” he advised.

He concluded by praying for unity and divine favor upon the nation in the New Year.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.