APC NWC May Disqualify Kayode Ojo Amid Weighty Petitions, Internal Backlash

Naija247news reports that the governorship ambition of Engr. Kayode Ojo may soon hit a brick wall as the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) considers disqualifying him from participating in the 2026 Ekiti State governorship primary.

Naija247news gathered that while Ojo received a provisional clearance from the Screening Committee, his candidacy remains in limbo due to serious petitions questioning his eligibility under the APC constitution. The matter has now been escalated to the NWC, which holds the decisive authority on candidate clearance.

According to Naija247news, the core allegation in the petitions is that Ojo failed to meet the constitutional nomination requirements, particularly the stipulation of securing valid nominators from all 16 local government areas in the state. Insiders say this violation alone could disqualify him and trigger damaging legal battles for the party if overlooked.

Naija247news understands that some NWC members are strongly opposed to clearing Ojo, warning that the consequences could be far-reaching for the APC’s unity and electoral prospects.

A source within the party confided to Naija247news: “The petitions against Kayode Ojo are too weighty to be ignored. If he is cleared and somehow wins, the litigation that follows could paralyze the party. That’s why most of us believe the NWC will block his candidacy.”

Naija247news also reports that Ojo’s alleged antagonistic posture towards party elders and national officers may further undermine his chances. He is said to have repeatedly made derogatory remarks about APC leaders, labelling them “corrupt, biased and self-serving” in past public statements.

“This man has insulted the same people who now hold the key to his future in the party. That alone could sink his chances,” another insider told Naija247news.

Naija247news understands that the APC in Ekiti is largely unbothered by Ojo’s travails, as the party has already thrown its weight behind incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji (BAO), who is widely expected to secure the party’s nomination unopposed.

As of 5:00pm on Monday, September 29, 2025, the NWC had not convened to deliberate on the matter. Naija247news cautions that any reports suggesting Ojo has been cleared should be disregarded until an official announcement is made by the party leadership.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.