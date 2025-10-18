Menu
Politics & Governance

APC IS THE ONLY PARTY IN NIGERIA – UZODIMMA

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

Imo State Governor and Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodimma, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only party in Nigeria, saying the country is on the path to renewed prosperity under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda.

Uzodimma made the declaration on Friday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, during a meeting of APC stakeholders, where he hailed the positive impact of Tinubu’s reforms, saying they are geared towards reconstructing, rehabilitating, and rebuilding a new Nigeria that works for everyone. He cited the removal of fuel subsidy as a bold decision that has significantly increased revenue available to the three tiers of government, and lauded the administration’s youth empowerment drive, particularly the initiative to empower 1,000 youths from each of the 8,809 electoral wards across the country, describing it as a sustainable pathway to poverty eradication.

The governor also expressed delight over the presence of prominent Kebbi politicians, including Senators Adamu Aliero and Atiku Bagudu, at the meeting, saying their unity signified progress and political maturity in the state. Uzodimma’s declaration has sparked debate on the state of opposition politics in Nigeria, with many wondering if other parties will concede to being marginalized.

In conclusion, Uzodimma’s statement underscores the APC’s current dominance in Nigerian politics, but the future of opposition politics in the country remains uncertain. As the APC continues to push its reform agenda, it remains to be seen whether other parties will regroup and challenge the ruling party’s dominance or if the APC will maintain its stranglehold on power.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

