“APC Is Pushing Nigeria Toward a One-Party State” – Wabara

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has sounded the alarm over what he describes as the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC) agenda to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Wabara’s remarks come in the wake of the recent defection of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah from the PDP to the APC, as well as reports that Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri may also be considering leaving the opposition party. The former Senate President accused the ruling party of orchestrating a wave of defections that has hit several opposition parties across the country.

“One-party state is a prelude to autocracy and retrogression,” Wabara stated, reiterating warnings he had previously issued about the APC’s political trajectory. He argued that the ruling party is systematically stifling democracy in Nigeria, describing the current political environment as “a corrupted version of democracy.”

According to Wabara, the defections are less about the APC offering a better platform and more about coercion. “The ruling APC believes in intimidation of the opposition into submission. No democracy has ever survived without the opposition. APC is killing Nigeria’s democracy by muzzling the opposition,” he said.

The former Senate President further highlighted the APC’s failure to undertake electoral reforms that would ensure free and credible elections. He argued that this has created an environment where some opposition members feel compelled to defect for political survival rather than ideological alignment.

“Since grabbing power in 2015, the APC has supervised Nigeria’s retrogression. The country is now on reverse gear. Poverty and economic hardship will stand out as APC’s greatest legacies for Nigeria,” Wabara said.

Despite the ongoing defections, Wabara expressed confidence that the PDP remains resilient and well-positioned ahead of the 2027 elections. He asserted that the party’s grassroots support among Nigerians remains strong. “That few individuals decided to leave does not in any way suggest that the masses have left us. PDP is still very popular among Nigerian masses because they know how the PDP incubated and preserved our democracy. Nigerians can take this to the bank; PDP will not die. We have come a long way, and we will surmount the current storm,” he said.

Wabara also encouraged PDP members, particularly in the South East, to remain steadfast. He suggested that the defections of Governors and a few prominent members should not discourage the party’s base, predicting that the ruling APC will face challenges leading up to 2027.

“In 2027, impoverished and suffering Nigerians, not Governors, will decide the fate of the APC,” Wabara declared, signaling both a warning to the ruling party and a call to PDP supporters to remain engaged and mobilized.

The political implications of these defections are significant. With three out of five South East states now under APC control following Governor Mbah’s move, the opposition’s influence in the region is visibly reduced. However, Wabara stressed that strategic positioning, continued engagement with the masses, and a clear commitment to democratic principles would ensure that the PDP remains a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The former Senate President’s comments underscore a larger debate in Nigeria about the health of the country’s democracy, the role of defections in shaping political outcomes, and the delicate balance between party loyalty, personal ambition, and national interest.

As the country approaches the 2027 general elections, Wabara’s warning resonates as both a cautionary tale and a rallying cry: that democracy must be actively protected, opposition voices must be nurtured, and the Nigerian electorate—not party elites—should ultimately determine the country’s political future.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.