APC Invites Kano Governor Abba Yusuf to Defect as NNPP Crisis Deepens

Kano, Nigeria — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has formally invited Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to defect to the ruling party, a move that has further exposed deepening cracks within the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), on whose platform the governor was elected.

The invitation was disclosed on Tuesday by the Kano State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, in a statement issued on behalf of the party’s leadership under the immediate past National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to Abbas, the APC’s overture to Governor Yusuf is driven by the need for unity, reconciliation, and the collective interest of Kano State, describing the planned defection as a statesmanlike step toward political stability and development.

“The APC is ready to receive Governor Abba Yusuf with open arms so that, together, we can combine our strengths for the progress of Kano State,” Abbas said.

He added that the ruling party believes Yusuf’s entry would help consolidate governance and foster cooperation across political divides in the state.

Governor Yusuf’s reported plan to join the APC has, however, triggered internal tension within the NNPP. The party’s national leader and political benefactor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is said to be strongly opposed to the move, viewing it as a betrayal of the platform that brought Yusuf to power.

The disagreement has reportedly split the NNPP into rival camps—those loyal to Kwankwaso and others aligned with the governor—raising questions about the party’s future cohesion in Kano and beyond.

Abbas stated that upon his formal defection, Governor Yusuf and other NNPP stalwarts would be welcomed into the APC under Ganduje’s leadership in an atmosphere of mutual respect, inclusiveness, and shared responsibility.

“Dr. Ganduje’s leadership stands for reconciliation and political maturity. The APC is prepared to provide a platform where Governor Yusuf can continue to serve the people of Kano without rancour or division,” Abbas said.

While Governor Yusuf has not publicly confirmed plans to defect, political observers say the APC’s invitation reflects ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, particularly in Kano, a key battleground state with significant electoral weight.

As of press time, the NNPP leadership had not issued an official response to the APC’s invitation, but the development is expected to intensify political manoeuvring within the state in the coming weeks.

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.