APC Gains Strength: 3 Kaduna Reps Defect from PDP

In a significant blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, three members of the House of Representatives defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday. The lawmakers, who represent different constituencies in the state, cited internal crisis within the PDP as the reason for their decision.

A New Chapter

The defectors are Reps Abdulkarim Ahmed (Kaduna South), Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau), and Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari). According to them, they were motivated by the APC’s Renewed Hope agenda and the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani. The lawmakers expressed confidence that joining the APC would enable them to better serve their constituents and contribute to the development of Kaduna State. Governor Uba Sani was present at the National Assembly to witness the historic moment.

APC’s Gain

The defection increases the APC’s strength in the House of Representatives from Kaduna State to 13 members, while the PDP is left with three lawmakers. This development is a significant boost to the APC’s representation in the state and a testament to the party’s growing strength in the region.

The defection of the three lawmakers from PDP to APC is a major setback for the opposition party in Kaduna State. As the APC continues to consolidate its position, it remains to be seen how the PDP will regroup and regain lost ground in the state. One thing is certain, however – the people of Kaduna State expect more development and progress from their elected representatives, regardless of party affiliation.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.