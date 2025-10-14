Menu
Politics & Governance

APC Gains Strength: 3 Kaduna Reps Defect from PDP

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

In a significant blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, three members of the House of Representatives defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday. The lawmakers, who represent different constituencies in the state, cited internal crisis within the PDP as the reason for their decision.

A New Chapter

The defectors are Reps Abdulkarim Ahmed (Kaduna South), Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau), and Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari). According to them, they were motivated by the APC’s Renewed Hope agenda and the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani. The lawmakers expressed confidence that joining the APC would enable them to better serve their constituents and contribute to the development of Kaduna State. Governor Uba Sani was present at the National Assembly to witness the historic moment.

APC’s Gain

The defection increases the APC’s strength in the House of Representatives from Kaduna State to 13 members, while the PDP is left with three lawmakers. This development is a significant boost to the APC’s representation in the state and a testament to the party’s growing strength in the region.

The defection of the three lawmakers from PDP to APC is a major setback for the opposition party in Kaduna State. As the APC continues to consolidate its position, it remains to be seen how the PDP will regroup and regain lost ground in the state. One thing is certain, however – the people of Kaduna State expect more development and progress from their elected representatives, regardless of party affiliation.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Seyi Tinubu @ 40: A Champion of Youth Empowerment
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

