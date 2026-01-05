APC Gains Momentum as Kaduna Senator Defects, Tambuwal Ally Quits PDP After Two Decades

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a major boost in Kaduna State following the formal defection of Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party. Naija247News gathered that the lawmaker was officially presented with his APC membership card at Madakiya Ward in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, where the Ward Chairman, Mr Alfred Diriya, received him into the party fold.

Senator Katung described his defection as a strategic move aimed at strengthening the APC’s political base in Southern Kaduna ahead of future elections. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Midat Joseph, the senator said his decision was driven by a desire to “add value” and contribute to the party’s electoral success. Naija247News understands that he also credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and developmental interventions in the Kaduna South axis as key motivation for aligning with the ruling party.

According to him, the APC has evolved into what he termed an “all-inclusive platform,” urging residents and political leaders in Southern Kaduna to rally behind the party in the interest of unity and development. “Our intention is to ensure that we win all upcoming elections for the party,” he stated, while appealing for broader cooperation among stakeholders.

Naija247News reports that the development coincided with the resignation of former senator and diplomat, Abdallah Wali, a longstanding ally of ex-Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who formally withdrew his membership from the PDP after more than 20 years. In a resignation letter dated December 31, 2025, and addressed to the party’s ward chairman in Sanyinna Ward, Tambuwal Local Government Area, Wali announced his immediate exit from the PDP and all its organs.

Naija247News gathered that Wali expressed appreciation to the party and its members for the opportunity to serve the nation in various capacities, while also thanking his supporters for their loyalty over “well over a quarter of a century.” However, he did not reveal his next political destination, leaving room for speculation about his future plans.

Naija247News understands that both developments have fuelled fresh political realignments across the North-West zone, with analysts suggesting that the APC may increasingly consolidate its national foothold as more high-profile defections emerge ahead of the next electoral cycle.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.