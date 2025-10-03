Menu
Politics & Governance

APC Forum Tells Tinubu, NASS to Reject State Police Proposal

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

3, October 2025

The North-Central APC Forum has urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to reject the proposal for state police, citing concerns that it would exacerbate insecurity and undermine democracy.

A Recipe for Disaster

The forum argues that state police would be counterproductive, especially in secular societies like Plateau State and other North-Central states. They believe that giving state governors control over police forces would lead to abuse of power, intimidation of opposition elements, and increased insecurity. The forum also fears that state police could fuel religious tensions and conflicts in regions with diverse communities.

Abandon State Police, Reform Existing Force

Instead of state police, the forum suggests that the federal government should focus on reforming the existing Nigeria Police Force. This can be achieved through training, modern equipment, and fair welfare packages for officers. By addressing governance issues and strengthening the current police force, the government can better tackle insecurity and promote stability.

Addressing the Root Causes

The forum’s stance highlights the need to address the underlying causes of insecurity in the country. Rather than creating new security structures, the government should focus on fixing the existing systems and ensuring that those responsible for security are held accountable for their actions.

The North-Central APC Forum’s stance on state police highlights the need for caution and careful consideration in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges. By rejecting the proposal for state police and focusing on reforming the existing force, the government can work towards creating a more secure and stable environment for all Nigerians.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

