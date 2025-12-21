APC Fixes National Convention for March 2026, Releases Detailed Congress Timetable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its national convention for March 2026, unveiling a comprehensive timetable for ward, local government, state and zonal congresses that will culminate in the election of party leaders at the national level.

The timetable, released on Saturday and signed by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, states that the planned activities are in line with the provisions of Articles 11 and 17 of the party’s constitution. The process is aimed at conducting congresses and electing party officials across all levels of the party’s structure nationwide.

According to the schedule, the process will commence with a nationwide membership e-registration exercise, which will run from December 1, 2025, to January 30, 2026. This will be followed by the issuance of formal notices of congresses to APC chapters in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on February 2, 2026.

The timetable indicates that the purchase and submission of forms for ward and local government area (LGA) congresses will take place between February 4 and February 9, 2026. Screening committees for ward and LGA positions are to be inaugurated on February 10, while the screening of aspirants will be conducted from February 11 to February 13.

Ward congresses have been fixed for February 18, 2026, with appeals arising from the ward congresses scheduled for February 19. Local government congresses, which will include the election of three delegates to the national convention—one of whom must be a woman—are slated for February 20, while appeals from the LGA congresses will be heard on February 21.

At the state level, the timetable provides that the purchase of nomination forms for state executive positions will take place from February 23 to February 27, 2026. Screening of aspirants and consideration of appeals are expected to run into early March, with state congresses scheduled to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Appeals from the state congresses will be entertained between March 9 and March 11.

The party will then proceed to the zonal level, with the purchase and submission of forms for zonal congresses and the national convention slated for March 12 to March 17, 2026. Zonal congress committees will be inaugurated on March 18, followed by the screening of aspirants on March 19 and March 20.

Zonal congresses across the six geopolitical zones are scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The designated zonal centres include Ibadan for the South West, Enugu for the South East, Rivers/Cross River for the South South, Kaduna for the North West, Gombe/Bauchi for the North East, and Nasarawa for the North Central. Appeals arising from the zonal congresses will be heard on March 23.

According to the timetable, the APC National Convention—the final stage of the exercise—is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, March 25, to Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The party leadership said the outlined schedule is designed to ensure an orderly, transparent and constitutionally compliant congress process as the APC prepares for leadership renewal ahead of future electoral contests.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.