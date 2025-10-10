APC Empowers Women and PWDs in Borno with 50% Discount on Nomination Forms

10, October 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State has taken a significant step towards promoting inclusivity and empowering women and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the upcoming local government elections. The party has reduced the cost of nomination forms for women and PWDs by 50%, a move that is seen as a bold attempt to encourage greater participation of these groups in the electoral process.

Breakdown of the Reduced Fees

According to the new fee structure, women and PWDs will pay N250,000 for councillorship forms, down from N500,000, while chairmanship forms will go for N1 million, reduced from N2 million. This discount is expected to encourage more women and PWDs to participate in the elections and take up leadership positions in the state .

APC’s Commitment to Inclusivity

The APC state Chairman, Alhaji Bello Ayuba, explained that the decision to reduce the cost of nomination forms for women and PWDs was made to give them an equal opportunity to participate in the elections. He assured that the party would conduct free, fair, and transparent primaries, with all aspirants given equal opportunity to contest. The party has concluded the form purchase process and will soon commence the screening of aspirants for the 27 local government chairmanship positions and 320 ward councilorships .

Promoting Democratic Principles

The APC’s decision to reduce the cost of nomination forms for women and PWDs is a welcome development that promotes democratic principles and inclusivity. The party’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and delivering credible elections across the state is commendable. By empowering women and PWDs, the APC is not only promoting inclusivity but also tapping into the vast potential of these groups to lead and contribute to the development of the state.

Impact on the Electoral Process

The reduced fees for women and PWDs are likely to increase participation and competition in the elections, potentially leading to more representative and inclusive leadership in Borno State. This move may also set a precedent for other political parties to follow suit and prioritize inclusivity in their electoral processes.

In conclusion, the APC’s decision to reduce the cost of nomination forms for women and PWDs in Borno State is a bold step towards promoting inclusivity and empowering these groups. The party’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and delivering credible elections is a welcome development that will undoubtedly boost the confidence of stakeholders in the electoral process. As the elections approach, it remains to be seen how this move will impact the outcome of the polls.

