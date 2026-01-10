By Naija247news Staff

Badagry, Lagos State, Jan. 9, 2026 (NAN) Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, has urged APC members in Badagryand across Lagos State to update their National Identification Number (NIN) ahead of the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

Ogunlende made the call on Friday during his membership revalidation at Ward A, Asheri, Badagry, noting that updating the NIN would allow members to complete their party registration smoothly, without encountering technical difficulties.

He explained that several members had faced challenges revalidating their membership because their NINs were outdated or unlinked. “Once the NIN is updated, members can proceed to the nearest registration centre and revalidate their membership seamlessly, instead of waiting in long queues only to be redirected,” he said.

The commissioner disclosed that he personally experienced a setback after discovering that his phone number was not linked to his NIN. “Although this is a setback, we have uploaded all necessary information, and I expect approval within a few hours so I can complete my registration,” Ogunlende added.

He reminded members that the e-registration exercise, which began on Jan. 5, will run until April 17, 2026, providing sufficient time to resolve any technical issues. “My message to all APC members in Badagry and Lagos is to visit the NIMC office in their council area, update their NIN, and then proceed to the nearest centre to revalidate membership without any challenge,” he said.

Ogunlende commended the people of Badagry for their strong turnout and active participation in the APC registration exercise, emphasizing that following the process carefully would ensure successful membership revalidation.