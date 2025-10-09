Menu
APC Disqualifies Kayode Ojo Ahead of Ekiti Governorship Primary

Abuja, Nigeria – 9 October 2025 – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified one of its governorship aspirants, Kayode Ojo, ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled to hold on October 27, 2025, in Ekiti State.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Meseko announced that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had completed its screening exercise and cleared Governor Abiodun Oyebanji and Omolayo Oluremi to participate in the governorship primary.

“The NWC has concluded the screening process and based on the report of the screening committee, Kayode Ojo did not meet the requirements to contest the forthcoming primary,” Meseko stated.

While the specific reasons for Ojo’s disqualification were not immediately disclosed, party sources suggest that the decision followed a review of documents and compliance with party guidelines.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Ekiti State governorship election for July 20, 2026.

The disqualification of Kayode Ojo, a popular aspirant within the party, is expected to reshape the internal dynamics of the APC ahead of the primary, as political camps begin to realign in preparation for the 2026 election.

Further details on the screening outcome and appeal process are expected to be made public soon.

