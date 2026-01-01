APC Criticises Peter Obi’s Defection to ADC, Calls It “Return to Old Political Habits”

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the defection of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a return to the very political structures he once publicly denounced.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lagos State APC Spokesman Seye Oladejo said Obi’s move stripped him of the moral posture on which he built his political brand.

“Mr Obi has openly embraced the very political ecosystem he repeatedly described as corrupt, criminal, and unfit for national renewal,” Oladejo said, adding, “What Nigerians have witnessed is not political evolution but confirmation of a pattern. He has returned to his vomit, without remorse and without explanation, choosing convenience over conviction.”

The spokesman criticised the ADC as a “coalition of grievance and convenience,” rather than a platform driven by ideas or ideology. He said the party merely validates the platform’s characterisation as “a cartel of convenience,” arguing that it prioritises power over responsibility.

Oladejo further accused Obi of political inconsistency, noting that his history suggested he was unlikely to contest elections consecutively on the same party platform. “Even a political neophyte could predict this outcome. This move confirms a long-standing pattern of political promiscuity masquerading as principle,” he said.

The APC also expressed concern over what it called the coalition’s silence on terrorism and violent extremism, describing it as “deliberate and dangerous.” Oladejo added: “Silence in the face of terror is not neutrality; it is complicity. Any group that cannot unequivocally denounce the killing of innocent Nigerians has forfeited the moral right to seek national leadership.”

The party reaffirmed that the APC-led federal government under President Bola Tinubu remained focused on governance, economic stabilisation, and institutional rebuilding. “While others traffic in propaganda and wishful failure, this government is confronting hard truths, dismantling criminal networks, and restoring investor confidence,” Oladejo said.

He warned that Nigerians would reject hurried alliances and moral posturing at the polls. “The future belongs to builders, not professional complainers; to patriots, not political tourists,” he said, assuring citizens that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration remains irreversible and capable of withstanding political attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi formally left the Labour Party for the ADC on Wednesday, joining other opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who are using the platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.