APC Confident Rivers Governor Fubara Politically Secure Amid Impeachment Threats

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has assured that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, remains politically safe within the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite fresh impeachment threats.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Rivers House of Assembly has initiated new impeachment proceedings against Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, citing alleged misconduct.

The renewed threats follow ongoing political tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during the APC e-registration exercise at Ward G, Irewe, Ojo Local Government, Adediran, a 2023 Lagos governorship candidate under PDP, expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership to restore order and prevent political instability in Rivers.

Adediran noted that, unlike the PDP, the APC has strong leadership and a clear dispute-resolution structure, anchored by President Tinubu.

“When impeachment first arose under the PDP, I feared for him because that party lacks leadership and clear structure. But now, with impeachment 2.0 in the APC and APC lawmakers, I have no fear at all,” he said.

He stressed: “APC is not PDP. It has party supremacy and a defined leadership structure. We know where the buck stops.”

Adediran further disclosed that President Tinubu has already summoned Governor Fubara and Minister Wike to address the matter and urged Rivers residents and APC members to remain calm, expressing confidence that the party leadership would ensure peace and political stability.