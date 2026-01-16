APC Chieftain Urges Restraint as Atiku’s Son’s Defection Sparks Moral Debate

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has cautioned party members against celebrating the defection of Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC, describing the development as morally unsettling.

Garba issued the warning in a statement shared on his official X handle on Thursday, arguing that the excitement trailing the defection overlooks deeper ethical and familial implications. Naija247News gathered that while the defection has been welcomed by several APC leaders as a political boost ahead of future elections, Garba believes the situation deserves sober reflection rather than applause.

“I am a member of APC, but I don’t think joining our party by Abba, the son of former Vice President, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, is a good deal, especially for APC members who are parents,” Garba stated. He warned that celebrating such a move sends the wrong signal about loyalty and values within families, which he said often mirror conduct in public life.

Naija247News understands that Garba further expressed concern over what he described as the normalization of abandoning family bonds for political ambition. “I pray for those celebrating to never see a day that their children jettison them at the time when they are needed most,” he added, stressing that character and loyalty remain critical traits in both private and political relationships.

The caution comes after Abba Abubakar formally announced his defection to the APC on Thursday at the National Assembly in Abuja. He was received by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside key APC leaders from the North-East geopolitical zone. During the event, Abba declared his intention to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, directing members of his political association to join the ruling party.

Naija247News gathered that Abba cited Senator Barau’s leadership as a major influence on his decision, describing his defection as a strategic move aligned with his political convictions. The development has generated mixed reactions nationwide, given his father’s long-standing opposition role and recent coalition-building efforts outside the APC.

Reacting to the development, Atiku Abubakar distanced himself from his son’s political choice, describing it as a personal decision consistent with democratic freedoms. In a statement also shared on X, the former vice president said political differences within families were neither unusual nor alarming in a democracy.

“As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians,” Atiku said, reaffirming his commitment to working with like-minded allies to offer Nigerians an alternative political platform.