APC Calls on Defence Minister to Modernise Armed Forces, End Insecurity Surge

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the newly appointed Defence Minister, Christopher Gwabin Musa, to immediately modernise Nigeria’s armed forces and strengthen the country’s security architecture in order to end the wave of violence and criminality that has gripped many parts of the country.

Naija247News gathered that the call came Thursday from the Lagos State chapter of the APC, through its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who commended Musa’s confirmation as timely and a renewed national resolve to confront insecurity head‑on. According to the statement, Musa’s “operational experience and public confidence” position him as the best person to lead a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s defence system.

Naija247News understands that the party expects Musa to prioritise three critical reforms: modernising military hardware and logistics, enhancing intelligence‑sharing across security agencies, and restoring public trust in national defence institutions. The APC spokesperson said the reforms should aim to “expose terrorists, criminals, and saboteurs,” and strengthen coordinated offensive operations.

In its release, the APC described the minister’s appointment not as a routine change, but as a strategic opportunity to re‑energise the fight against insurgency, banditry, and violent crimes. “The enemies of Nigeria, those who profit from chaos,” the statement read, “must understand that a new sheriff has arrived at Defence Headquarters.”

The appeal by the ruling party comes days after the Senate confirmed Musa following the resignation of his predecessor, amid widespread public pressure triggered by mass abductions, violent attacks, and a growing sense of insecurity across the nation. Related developments show that under prior leadership, efforts to curb criminal networks were widely viewed as ineffective.

Security analysts told Naija247News that the APC’s demands reflect a broader sentiment among Nigerians who have grown impatient with recurring security failures. Many believe meaningful progress requires not just new leadership, but substantial investment in training, equipment, and intelligence, and crucially, improved coordination between military and civilian law‑enforcement agencies.

For his part, Minister Musa has promised swift results. In his first public address after swearing‑in, he pledged to restore synergy among security agencies and ensure that “defence takes its place fully in the country again.” He said his priority is to make Nigerians “sleep with their eyes closed,” return safely to farms, and allow schools to operate without fear.

As stakeholders await concrete action, Naija247News reports that the APC’s directive and Musa’s assurances have raised hopes for a turning point in Nigeria’s 2025 security emergency. The coming months will test whether bold words can translate into effective policy, and if the reforms can indeed restore peace and public confidence.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.