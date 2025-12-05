APC Begins E-Registration Training in Benue Ahead of 2027 Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has commenced a comprehensive training programme for its electronic membership registration ahead of the 2027 general elections. The exercise, held on Friday at the party’s state secretariat in Makurdi, marks a major step in the party’s digital transformation strategy.

Declaring the training open, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Alfred Emberga, said the initiative was central to securing victory for the APC in the 2027 polls. Naija247News gathered that Emberga emphasised that the digital registration aligns with the party’s broader vision to reposition itself as a modern, technology-driven political institution.

He urged government appointees to prioritise the payment of party dues while commending the leadership of Governor Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Tinubu, passing a vote of confidence on both leaders for their performance and direction of governance.

In his welcome remarks, the APC State Chairman, Mr. Benjamin Omale, described the transition to an e-register as a strategic move to strengthen party structures and improve electoral preparedness. He applauded Governor Alia for fully sponsoring the training exercise, noting that the gesture reflects the governor’s strong commitment to consolidating the APC’s influence and enhancing internal democratic processes in Benue.

Naija247News understands that the State Coordinator of the e-registration project, Mr. James Ornguga, highlighted that the digitalisation of APC membership records is crucial for strengthening the party’s foundation and boosting efficiency. According to him, “The party is on a strategic mission to count its votes before the election by digitally documenting every single member.”

He called on senatorial administrators, local government supervisors, and ward registration agents to exhibit diligence, stressing that the monitoring of the registration process would occur at the highest levels of the party’s leadership.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Joseph Kwaghgba, underscored the need for teamwork and urged supervisors to collaborate closely with ward agents to ensure that all eligible party members are mobilised and accurately registered.

In her closing remarks, the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Lami Danladi Ogenyi, called for strict adherence to operational guidelines to ensure accuracy and uniformity. She urged APC members and the general public to await official directives on the formal commencement date of the e-registration.

Naija247News reports that the training was facilitated by Mr. Bishop Angula (Zone A Coordinator), Mr. Reuben Nyinya (Zone B Coordinator), and Mr. Mark Ochoga (Zone C Coordinator), who took participants through the technical processes required to operate the digital platform effectively.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.