APC Awaits Two More Governors as Defections Continue

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to welcome two more governors into its fold. Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this in a recent statement.

Governors to Defect

Ahmad revealed that Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and another governor from the North West region will soon join the APC. While the identity of the North West governor was not disclosed, Ahmad assured that the defection would happen “in a matter of days.” This development comes on the heels of recent high-profile defections to the APC, including Governors Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

APC’s Growing Strength

The APC is likely to boost its influence ahead of future elections with these new additions. The party has been on a strong recruitment drive, attracting prominent politicians from across the country. The defections are seen as a testament to the party’s growing strength and appeal.

Impact on Opposition

The defections are expected to further weaken the opposition parties, which have been grappling with internal crises and defections. The APC’s growing strength could pose a significant challenge to the opposition’s efforts to regain power in future elections.

Future Implications

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the APC’s new additions could play a crucial role in shaping the party’s fortunes. The party’s ability to retain and integrate these new members will be closely watched by political analysts and stakeholders.

The impending defections to the APC are set to further consolidate the party’s position in the country’s political landscape. As the new governors prepare to join the APC, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how this development shapes the future of the country’s politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.