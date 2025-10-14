APC Adopts Governor Biodun Oyebanji as Consensus Candidate for 2026 Ekiti Governorship Election

Party switches from direct primary to consensus mode after Atinuke Omolayo withdraws and endorses Oyebanji

By Naija247news Political Desk

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially adopted Governor Biodun Oyebanji as its consensus candidatefor the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, ending what had been a short contest within the ruling party.

The decision follows the withdrawal of Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, one of two cleared aspirants, who voluntarily stepped down and endorsed the incumbent governor as the consensus choice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Felix Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, the party said it had decided to switch from a direct primary to a consensus mode in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the APC Constitution.

“The change from the earlier indicated direct primary to consensus mode of primary was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of one of the two cleared aspirants, Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo,” the statement read.

“In a letter to the party, Mrs Omolayo conveyed her decision to withdraw from the contest and endorse His Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as a consensus candidate, and expressed her support for any arrangement adopted by the party in nominating its flag bearer.”

According to the APC, the adoption of the consensus mode satisfies the provisions of Sections 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which govern the use of consensus primaries.

The party also released a timetable of activities to formalize the nomination:

Delegate Congress: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Delegate Congress Appeal: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Special Nomination Congress (Ratification): Monday, October 27, 2025

Morka commended Mrs Omolayo for her “spirit of sportsmanship and commitment to party unity and progress,” urging all APC stakeholders in Ekiti to “stand united and work assiduously” toward victory in the June 2026 governorship election.

The move effectively ends the internal contest and paves the way for the quick ratification of Governor Oyebanji as the party’s standard-bearer.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier fixed the Ekiti governorship election for Saturday, July 20, 2026.

