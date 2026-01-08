Apapa Customs Generates N2.93 Trillion in 2025, Intercepts 53 Containers of Illicit Drugs – Comptroller Oshoba

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 7, 2026 (NAN) — The Apapa Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a remarkable revenue performance of N2.93 trillion in 2025, representing a 24.32 per cent increase compared to the N2.36 trillion collected in 2024.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, attributing the surge to focused leadership, disciplined personnel, strategic deployment of modern trade tools, and increased compliance by importers under the guidance of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

“The Apapa Command continues to maintain its position as Nigeria’s leading revenue-generating customs formation,” Oshoba said, noting that the command’s 2025 collection represented a N573.29 billion increase over the previous year.

Combating Illicit Trade

The command also intercepted 53 containers carrying illicit drugs and prohibited items, including cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceuticals, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.63 billion.

“Several seizures have been handed over to the NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and prosecution,” Oshoba confirmed.

The CAC commended importers, agents, and terminal operators for adhering to lawful trade practices, which contributed significantly to the revenue boost.

Technology and Trade Facilitation

Oshoba highlighted the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS/B’Odogwu) as a key factor driving transparency, efficiency, and accountability across cargo clearance processes.

He also pointed to enhanced trade facilitation initiatives, including the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and the One-Stop Shop (OSS) framework, which accelerated the release of compliant cargo.

“We plan to introduce the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour, further strengthening compliance and enforcement,” he added.

Outlook for 2026

The Apapa Customs boss expressed optimism that 2026 will deliver even stronger results, driven by the full-scale implementation of B’Odogwu, AEO, and OSS initiatives, which are expected to enhance intelligence-led enforcement and inter-agency collaboration.

“We remain committed to continuous engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, and the media to ensure transparency, compliance, and seamless trade at Apapa Port,” Oshoba concluded.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.