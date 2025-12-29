Anthony Joshua Survives Fatal Road Crash — Two Confirmed Dead

LAGOS, Dec. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) — The governments of Ogun and Lagos states have confirmed that British-Nigerian two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road accident earlier today along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, resulting in two fatalities.

According to an official joint statement, the vehicle transporting Joshua and three others collided with a stationary truck, leading to the death of two occupants. Emergency responders evacuated the boxer and one other survivor to a specialised medical facility in Lagos.

Medical personnel have carried out initial clinical assessments and declared both survivors stable, noting that no emergency surgical interventions are required at this time. A comprehensive medical team has been assigned to monitor their recovery, authorities said.

The statement further confirmed that Joshua is conscious, stable, and communicating with family members, while government officials from both states continue to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“The governments of Ogun and Lagos sympathise with the families affected by this tragic incident and pray for strength during this difficult period,” the statement read.

Authorities also appealed to the public to respect Joshua’s privacy as recovery progresses.

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.