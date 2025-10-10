Anthony Joshua Set for 2026 Return Fight, Possible Opponent Arslanbek Makhmudov

Lagos (Naija247news) — British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is preparing for a return to the ring in early 2026, with reports linking him to a potential bout against Russian contender Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Joshua, who has not fought since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024, has spent the past year recovering from elbow surgery. The former two-time world champion has been rebuilding physically and mentally as he eyes a comeback that could eventually lead to a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury.

Sources close to Joshua’s camp suggest his next opponent will likely be a lower-profile but physically imposing fighter, with Makhmudov emerging as a leading candidate.

Makhmudov, 35, is known for his fierce training methods and intimidating presence in the ring. Standing at 6ft 5in, the Russian heavyweight has gained attention for viral videos showing him wrestling bears and enduring sledgehammer blows to his abdomen as part of his conditioning regimen.

The Montreal-based fighter won his first 18 professional bouts before suffering his first career defeat to Agit Kabayel in December 2023.

Speaking to Seconds Out ahead of his upcoming fight this weekend, British boxer Dave Allen, who is set to face Makhmudov, revealed that the Russian could meet Joshua next year if he wins.

“Because Makhmudov is a much scarier-looking guy than me. He might look more of a threat,” Allen said. “That’s what I think happens if the result goes that way.”

Makhmudov has also claimed that he has been in direct contact with Joshua regarding a potential fight.

“Joshua told me on Instagram that if I win this fight, then I will fight with him,” Makhmudov told talkSPORT.com. “He said next year we can do it, Inshallah.”

While no official date or venue has been confirmed, boxing analysts believe Joshua’s team is targeting an early 2026 return to test his recovery and readiness before pursuing another world title opportunity.

Joshua, 34, remains one of the sport’s biggest global draws, with his comeback expected to generate significant pay-per-view interest.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.