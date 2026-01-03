Anthony Joshua Narrowly Escapes Death After Seat Swap Before Fatal Lagos–Ibadan Crash

Fresh details have emerged regarding the tragic accident involving British–Nigerian former world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, revealing that the boxer narrowly escaped death after swapping seats shortly before the crash occurred. The shocking revelation was made by the lawyer representing Joshua’s long-time driver, Kayode Adeniyi, who is currently facing multiple traffic-related charges in court.

Naija247News gathered that the crash, which claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends, Nigerian-British citizen Ayodele Kelvin Olu and British national Gami Sina, both aged 36, happened as the entourage travelled from Lagos to Sagamu to visit Joshua’s family. The former champion sustained injuries but has since been discharged from hospital alongside other survivors.

According to Adeniyi’s lawyer, the journey began with Joshua seated in the front passenger seat of the Lexus SUV. However, the driver requested the boxer to move to the back seat because his large frame obstructed the wing mirror. Naija247News understands that moments later, the vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

Adeniyi, 46, who has driven Joshua for over three years, pleaded not guilty to four charges including dangerous and negligent driving and driving without a valid licence. His family members were present in court, with his 19-year-old son, Ifeoluwa, insisting his father was a careful driver and blaming the tragedy on mechanical failure and the illegally parked truck.

Naija247News reports that the Ogun State Police Command confirmed the arraignment, disclosing that the accused has been remanded pending fulfilment of a ₦5 million bail condition with two sureties. The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026, as investigations continue.

Authorities say the crash could have been even more devastating, given the high-speed nature of the expressway and the number of occupants in the vehicle. Meanwhile, both the Lagos and Ogun State Governments have confirmed Joshua’s discharge from the hospital, with officials assuring the public that inquiries into the incident will be thorough.

Naija247News gathered that the tragic loss of Joshua’s friends has cast a dark shadow over the sports community, particularly among Nigerians at home and abroad. Tributes continue to pour in, while questions remain over highway safety standards and the enforcement of traffic regulations regarding stationary vehicles.

Babatunde Ogunsakin I am a results-driven professional with proven expertise in News Writing, Product Management, Customer Engagement, Business Development, International Education, Research, Community Development and Leadership. With a solid academic foundation in History and International Studies, I combine analytical depth with strategic insight to craft impactful stories, drive growth initiatives, and deliver innovative solutions aligned with global trends and the UN SDGs. My professional versatility is underscored by a strong ability to communicate effectively, inform diverse audiences, and contribute meaningfully to both media and development-oriented platforms.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.