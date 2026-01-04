Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence, Pays Emotional Tribute to Friends Killed in Nigeria Crash

Former unified world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has broken his silence following the tragic road accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and long-time team members.

Naija247News gathered that Joshua, who sustained minor injuries in the December 29 crash along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, took to social media on Sunday to share his first public remarks since the tragedy. The British-Nigerian boxer posted a solemn photograph of himself standing with the grieving families of the deceased, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, accompanied by the emotional caption: “My Brother’s Keeper ❤️🕊️❤️.”

Naija247News understands that the accident occurred when the SUV conveying Joshua and three others rammed into a stationary truck after an apparent brake failure. Reports indicate that Joshua had only moments earlier switched from the front passenger seat to the back due to visibility concerns, a move many say may have saved his life. Though he reportedly sustained a leg fracture, the 36-year-old was discharged from hospital on New Year’s Eve and returned to the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The late Sina and Latz, both described as brothers-in-arms to Joshua, are expected to be laid to rest today in London. The boxer’s presence with their families — captured in the shared images — reflects a deep sense of solidarity and grief as he continues to mourn the devastating loss.

Naija247News gathered that Joshua was in Nigeria for a private holiday following his recent emphatic knockout victory over American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The visit, which began as a celebratory homecoming, has now been overshadowed by tragedy.

Friends, fans and fellow athletes have continued to flood social media with messages of condolence, praising the boxer for standing by the bereaved families in their moment of pain. Many also described the deceased as loyal team members who had been instrumental to Joshua’s success both inside and outside the ring.

Naija247News reports that while the former heavyweight champion has yet to speak at length about the incident, his brief but poignant tribute has been widely interpreted as a reflection of the emotional toll the tragedy has taken on him. As the sporting world rallies around the British-Nigerian icon, prayers continue to pour in for the families of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, whose lives and legacies remain deeply etched in Joshua’s journey.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.