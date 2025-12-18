ANI Recruits 40 Rangers to Boost Security at Okomu National Park

The African Nature Investors (ANI) Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service (NPS), has commenced the recruitment of 40 new rangers to enhance law enforcement and anti-poaching operations at Okomu National Park in Edo State.

Speaking with Naija247News on Thursday, ANI Project Manager at Okomu, Peter Abanyam, said nearly 200 young people turned up for the screening exercise, compared to just 53 applicants three years ago. He described the turnout as a sign that local communities are increasingly embracing conservation responsibility and valuing the park’s significance.

Abanyam noted that the ongoing recruitment specifically targets neighbouring communities to strengthen bond and ownership, unlike previous cycles that sourced candidates from distant areas. He added that although many applicants met training standards, only 40 candidates would be shortlisted due to funding limitations.

He also confirmed a rising interest among women in law enforcement roles, revealing that six women applied and three passed the screening exercise.

Conservator of the Park, Osaze Lawrence, described Okomu as one of Nigeria’s last strongholds for endangered species, including forest elephants. He said the ANI–NPS partnership has significantly reduced illegal activities, while communities are now actively involved in protection efforts.

According to him, sustained dialogue with communities, federal support, and alternative livelihood programmes such as beekeeping and agroforestry have boosted conservation outcomes and reduced forest dependence.

Lawrence added that 70% of park staff are drawn from surrounding communities, creating jobs and improving support for wildlife protection.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.