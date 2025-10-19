Angela Okorie Reacts Amid Regina Daniels’ Viral Marriage Drama With Ned Nwoko

As the internet continues to buzz over Regina Daniels’ emotional outburst and her alleged fallout with husband Senator Ned Nwoko, fellow Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has weighed in with a lighthearted reaction on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Angela appeared amused by the number of people tagging her in discussions about the unfolding marital drama. In her words:

“Nigerians na me dem beat for Ferrari and private jet house with 8 wives? Why una dey tag me kwanu 🤷‍♀️😭🙈 Oh chim Angelaaaaaa 🥺🙈😭😭”

The actress followed the post with another cryptic remark that read,

“Ojukokoro is bad!”

and later added,

“God is good 💃💃💃 Somebody say all the time 🙏.”

Although Angela Okorie didn’t mention Regina Daniels or Ned Nwoko directly, her posts were widely interpreted as a playful jab at the ongoing situation.

The reactions came after a viral video surfaced showing Regina Daniels in tears, lamenting about her marriage. Her siblings had earlier accused the Delta senator of sending thugs to attack her — an allegation that triggered widespread outrage online and led Nigerians to flood Ned Nwoko’s Instagram page with warnings and criticism.

Angela Okorie’s response reflects the broader mood within the Nigerian entertainment industry, where celebrities often become unintended targets of online gossip whenever high-profile relationships face turmoil.

While the actress has chosen humor to deflect attention, the controversy surrounding Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko continues to generate intense discussion across social media, with fans divided between sympathy, speculation, and skepticism.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.