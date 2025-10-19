Menu
Search
Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Angela Okorie Reacts Amid Regina Daniels’ Viral Marriage Drama With Ned Nwoko

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

As the internet continues to buzz over Regina Daniels’ emotional outburst and her alleged fallout with husband Senator Ned Nwoko, fellow Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has weighed in with a lighthearted reaction on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Angela appeared amused by the number of people tagging her in discussions about the unfolding marital drama. In her words:

“Nigerians na me dem beat for Ferrari and private jet house with 8 wives? Why una dey tag me kwanu 🤷‍♀️😭🙈 Oh chim Angelaaaaaa 🥺🙈😭😭”

The actress followed the post with another cryptic remark that read,

“Ojukokoro is bad!”

and later added,

“God is good 💃💃💃 Somebody say all the time 🙏.”

Although Angela Okorie didn’t mention Regina Daniels or Ned Nwoko directly, her posts were widely interpreted as a playful jab at the ongoing situation.

The reactions came after a viral video surfaced showing Regina Daniels in tears, lamenting about her marriage. Her siblings had earlier accused the Delta senator of sending thugs to attack her — an allegation that triggered widespread outrage online and led Nigerians to flood Ned Nwoko’s Instagram page with warnings and criticism.

Angela Okorie’s response reflects the broader mood within the Nigerian entertainment industry, where celebrities often become unintended targets of online gossip whenever high-profile relationships face turmoil.

While the actress has chosen humor to deflect attention, the controversy surrounding Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko continues to generate intense discussion across social media, with fans divided between sympathy, speculation, and skepticism.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Regina Daniels Accuses Husband Ned Nwoko of Violence as Nigerians Flood His Instagram With Reactions
Next article
Trouble in Paradise: Regina Daniels Cries Out Over Alleged Violence in Marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Regina Daniels’ Marriage in Crisis: Brother Alleges Beating by Senator Ned Nwoko Amid Viral Video

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
The brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has confirmed shocking allegations that her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, physically assaulted her. The revelation follows a viral video showing Regina crying and lamenting violence in her marriage.

Trouble in Paradise: Regina Daniels Cries Out Over Alleged Violence in Marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Actress Regina Daniels has sparked social media uproar after a viral video surfaced showing her lamenting over alleged violence in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko. Her brothers reportedly confronted thugs said to have been sent to attack her.

Regina Daniels Accuses Husband Ned Nwoko of Violence as Nigerians Flood His Instagram With Reactions

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
Nigerians have flooded Ned Nwoko’s Instagram after Regina Daniels accused the Delta senator of violence. The actress was seen crying in a viral video, while her siblings claimed he sent thugs to attack her.

Nigeria’s 2025 Coup Rumours: The Ghost of 1983 and Tinubu’s Democratic Tightrope”

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
A familiar shadow returns When news broke that sixteen Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Regina Daniels’ Marriage in Crisis: Brother Alleges Beating by Senator Ned Nwoko Amid Viral Video

Arts & Entertainment 0
The brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has confirmed shocking allegations that her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, physically assaulted her. The revelation follows a viral video showing Regina crying and lamenting violence in her marriage.

Trouble in Paradise: Regina Daniels Cries Out Over Alleged Violence in Marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko

Arts & Entertainment 0
Actress Regina Daniels has sparked social media uproar after a viral video surfaced showing her lamenting over alleged violence in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko. Her brothers reportedly confronted thugs said to have been sent to attack her.

Regina Daniels Accuses Husband Ned Nwoko of Violence as Nigerians Flood His Instagram With Reactions

Arts & Entertainment 0
Nigerians have flooded Ned Nwoko’s Instagram after Regina Daniels accused the Delta senator of violence. The actress was seen crying in a viral video, while her siblings claimed he sent thugs to attack her.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria