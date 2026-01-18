Anambra Police Nab Suspect in Cross-State Child Abduction Ring

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Friday Akonobi, over his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of a six-year-old girl in a disturbing case with cross-border links to Enugu State.

Naija247News gathered that the suspect was apprehended in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, following what police described as credible and actionable intelligence. The arrest is connected to the disappearance and death of Ozioma Nwankwo, a minor reportedly abducted from Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on May 10, 2025.

Confirming the development in a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said preliminary investigations indicated that the crime was allegedly carried out by a five-man syndicate operating across states. According to the police, the child was taken to Enugu State and handed over to an alleged native doctor, Obieze Ezeani, also known as “Edey Play” or “Edey Show.”

Naija247News understands that during interrogation, Akonobi reportedly confessed to participating in the crime alongside four other accomplices who are currently on the run. Police sources said the suspect admitted that members of the syndicate acted as agents, allegedly receiving payments for delivering victims to the Enugu-based suspect.

The police statement further disclosed that the alleged native doctor has since been arrested by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, a development that has sparked widespread public outrage, especially following the circulation of related videos on social media platforms.

SP Ikenga assured residents that the Anambra State Police Command was committed to ensuring justice for the victim and her family, stressing that efforts had been intensified to track down and arrest the remaining suspects. He added that the command was collaborating with sister security agencies to dismantle the network behind the crime.

“This arrest sends a strong signal that crime will not go unpunished. We are determined to bring every individual involved in this case to justice,” the police spokesperson said.

Naija247News reports that the arrest comes amid growing concerns over violent crimes in parts of the South-East, prompting renewed calls for vigilance and community cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

In a related development, the Anambra State Police Command recently arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area, underscoring what the police describe as a sustained crackdown on violent and organized crimes across the state.