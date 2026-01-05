Anambra Police Chief Hails Security Agencies for Peaceful Yuletide, Urges Stronger Community Cooperation

Published: Jan 5, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has commended operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies for what he described as their professionalism, dedication, and seamless collaboration during security operations carried out across the state throughout the Yuletide period. Naija247News gathered that the Commissioner made this known in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to the statement, CP Orutugu attributed the largely peaceful festive celebrations across Anambra to the strong synergy among security institutions and key community stakeholders, noting that coordinated efforts were instrumental in maintaining order during a season traditionally marked by increased movement and social activity. Naija247News understands that the Commissioner emphasised that the Command’s operational strategies were supported by the vigilance and cooperation of residents.

He further expressed appreciation to Ndi Anambra for their continuous support to law enforcement agencies, stressing that effective policing thrives on strong community partnerships. “The synergy among the Police Command, sister security agencies, and other security stakeholders was instrumental to the peaceful celebration during the Yuletide,” he said, adding that residents’ alertness, timely information sharing, and cooperation with security operatives made the difference.

Naija247News reports that CP Orutugu also urged residents to sustain their collaboration with security agencies as the state enters the new year. He encouraged the public to provide credible intelligence capable of preventing crime and enhancing safety in neighbourhoods across the state.

Reassuring the public of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the Commissioner pledged that the police would continue to employ proactive strategies to combat criminal activity. “The Anambra State Police Command remains steadfast in its resolve to sustain strategies that will continue to enhance public safety and security across the state,” he stated.

Naija247News gathered that the Command had earlier taken precautionary measures during the festive period, including the restriction of knockout bangers and social explosives, to prevent incidents capable of threatening public peace.

With the new year underway, Naija247News understands that the Anambra Police Command plans to deepen inter-agency collaboration while reinforcing community policing frameworks to strengthen public confidence in security operations. The Commissioner noted that law enforcement efforts would remain people-centred, accountable, and anchored on professionalism.

Residents were also encouraged to report suspicious activities promptly, as authorities continue to work toward sustaining the peaceful atmosphere recorded during the festivities.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.