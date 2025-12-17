Anambra Govt Moves to Reclaim Illegally Acquired Lands, Approves N530.3m for Infrastructure Projects

AWKA, Dec. 17, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Anambra State Government has vowed to reclaim government-owned lands illegally acquired across the state, announcing plans to set up a committee to recover such properties from unauthorised occupants.

The state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday following the 25th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting held at the Government House, Lighthouse, Awka, on December 15, 2025.

Mefor said the council took several key decisions at the meeting, including the constitution of a committee to reclaim government lands currently under illegal occupation.

“After hearing another report about people blatantly intruding on government lands and building on them without permission, the council resolved to form a committee to reclaim these government lands in and around Anambra State,” he said.

Erosion Described as Existential Threat

The commissioner said the council also reiterated its position that erosion remains an existential threat to Anambra State, attributing the worsening situation to careless human activities and regulatory lapses.

“The council once again emphasised that erosion is an existential issue in Anambra State, citing the careless actions of communities and regulatory bodies that have disregarded environmental regulations,” Mefor stated.

He cited the diversion of stormwater by some residents onto roads as a major contributor to destructive erosion patterns across the state.

“For instance, some residents direct stormwater from their homes onto roads, where it accumulates in destructive patterns and contributes significantly to the erosion crisis currently affecting the state,” he said.

According to him, the council resolved to strengthen enforcement measures to compel residents to properly manage stormwater within their premises, while communities would be required to strictly comply with environmental guidelines.

“ANSEC decided to step up enforcement to ensure people properly manage stormwater from their houses and that communities comply with specific guidelines, including constructing erosion barriers and excavating sand only in approved locations,” he added.

N530.3m Approved for Key Projects

Mefor also disclosed that the State Executive Council approved the release of a total of N530.3 million for the execution of key infrastructural projects across the state.

He said N95.3 million was approved for the provision of water supply to the Ekwulobia Flyover Bridge Fountain and ornamental garden, awarded to Double NC Construction & Logistics Ltd.

The council also approved N172.2 million for landscaping the car park of the Trauma Centre at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, awarded to Triseconds Resources Ltd.

Additionally, N93.4 million was approved for the installation of a three-way traffic light system, including pedestrian lights, at the Ifite-Amenyi intersection within Awka metropolis, awarded to S.N.U. Ventures.

The council further approved N50.4 million for the supply and installation of two 10kVA inverters with 15kW lithium batteries at the Anambra State Civil Service Commission building in Awka, awarded to Kennolly Enterprises.

Also approved was N1.19 million for the supply and installation of transformer substations at two locations in Nnewi and Umueze-Anam communities, awarded to Aries and Gold Ventures Ltd and Aljovic Construction Ltd, respectively.

Crackdown on Illegal Layouts, Environmental Violations

According to a public notice issued by the Anambra State Ministry of Lands in August 2025, the state government has intensified efforts in recent years to curb illegal land acquisition and environmental degradation, particularly as rapid urbanisation continues to place pressure on public assets and infrastructure.

The notice confirmed that government lands in major urban centres such as Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi, as well as adjoining communities, have increasingly come under encroachment by private developers without proper authorisation, leading to the loss of public property and disruption of development plans.

It also noted that erosion remains a persistent challenge, with Anambra recording one of the highest numbers of gully erosion sites in Nigeria. Poor drainage systems, indiscriminate sand excavation and uncontrolled diversion of stormwater were identified as major contributors to the crisis.

The state government said it has stepped up environmental enforcement, embarked on erosion control projects and prioritised infrastructure development to improve urban management, traffic control and public service delivery.

Officials said the approval of funds for water supply, traffic management, healthcare facility landscaping and power infrastructure aligns with the administration’s broader agenda to protect public assets, strengthen urban infrastructure and promote sustainable development across Anambra State.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.