Anambra governorship election: INEC’s new leadership put to the test

The recent leadership change at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being closely watched as the commission prepares to conduct the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025. The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has emphasized the importance of strengthening the integrity of the electoral process to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

Credibility on the Line

The new INEC leadership, headed by Professor Joash Amupitan, is expected to prioritize fair play, openness, and professionalism to restore public trust in the electoral process. Intersociety urged INEC to ensure transparency in the election process to encourage more eligible voters to participate, especially in states with a history of low voter turnout. The group also called on political actors, security agencies, and civil society organizations to work together to ensure the November election is peaceful, credible, and reflective of the people’s will.

Challenges Ahead

The Labour Party’s internal crisis may affect its chances in the election, with multiple factions claiming legitimacy and recognition from INEC. Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has also accused some politicians of attempting to manipulate the electoral process, alleging they are “sleeping in INEC offices” to influence the outcome. These challenges underscore the need for INEC to remain vigilant and committed to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

Preparations Underway

As the election draws closer, INEC is expected to intensify its preparations, including voter sensitization and education, to ensure a smooth and credible process. The commission’s ability to manage the election effectively will be under intense scrutiny, and its performance will likely determine the legitimacy of the outcome.

The success of the Anambra governorship election will be a significant test of the new INEC leadership’s commitment to transparency and fairness. As the election approaches, all stakeholders must work together to ensure a peaceful, credible, and reflective outcome that reflects the will of the people. The eyes of the nation are on INEC to deliver a free, fair, and transparent election that will deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.