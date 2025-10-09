Anambra Governorship Election: Electoral Offences That Can Lead to Arrest

With the November 8 Anambra governorship election fast approaching, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued stern warnings against electoral malpractices such as vote buying, ballot box snatching, and underage voting.

INEC, tasked with organising elections across the country, has reiterated the need for all eligible voters and political stakeholders to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. The act, signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022, remains the legal framework guiding Nigeria’s electoral process.

The law outlines various offences that could lead to fines, imprisonment, or both. Despite its significance, many Nigerians remain unaware of actions that could get them arrested during elections.

Below are some key offences to note ahead of the Anambra governorship poll:

Voter Registration Offences

Destroying, altering, or defacing voter registration materials without authority is punishable by up to 12 months imprisonment, a fine of N1 million, or both. Other offences include multiple registrations, impersonating a voter, publishing false information to discourage registration, obstructing officials, and forging registration cards.

Nomination-Related Offences



Handling forged nomination papers, result forms, or certificates of return, or consenting to run for office when ineligible, carries a sentence of up to two years.

Unauthorised Election Materials

Possessing, manufacturing, or importing election materials such as ballot boxes or papers without authorisation attracts a fine of up to N50 million, 10 years imprisonment, or both.

Disorder at Political Meetings

Acting disorderly or carrying weapons at political events can lead to fines of N500,000, imprisonment for 12 months, or both.

Voter Card Misuse

Giving your voter card to someone else, possessing more than one card, or engaging in the buying and selling of voter cards is an offence. Violators face up to N1 million in fines, 12 months imprisonment, or both.

Misuse of Government Vehicles

Using government vehicles to transport voters, unless officially authorised, is punishable by a N500,000 fine or six months imprisonment.

Impersonation and Ineligible Voting

Voting when unqualified, or aiding another to do so, is punishable by a N500,000 fine, 12 months imprisonment, or both. Voting more than once also carries the same penalty.

Negligence and False Results



INEC officials who fail to report or perform their duties on election day without lawful excuse can be fined N500,000, face 12 months imprisonment, or both. Announcing or publishing false election results may attract a 36-month sentence.

Bribery and Vote Buying

Offering or accepting money or gifts to influence voting behaviour is illegal. Offenders are liable to fines of up to N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment.

Voting Secrecy Violations

Voters must maintain secrecy at polling booths. Interfering with another voter, disclosing votes, or any form of disruption can lead to fines of N100,000 or up to three months imprisonment.

False Statements and Illegal VotingPublishing false claims about a candidate’s withdrawal or character and illegal voting practices attract fines up to N100,000 or six months imprisonment.

Unregistered Voting

Possession of another person’s voter card or attempting to vote outside your registered constituency may lead to fines of N100,000 or six months imprisonment.

Election Day Offences

Canvassing, campaigning, loitering, or displaying party symbols within 300 metres of a polling unit is forbidden. Offenders face fines of N100,000 or six months imprisonment. Snatching election materials carries a 24-month jail term.

Undue Influence

Offering or accepting inducements after the election date is announced is an offence punishable by N100,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment.

Violence and Campaign Obstruction

Threats, violence, or obstructing a candidate’s campaign activities can attract a N1 million fine or a three-year prison term.

As the Anambra election nears, INEC and the Nigeria Fact-Checkers Coalition (NFC) are calling on all eligible voters to be aware of the laws and conduct themselves responsibly. The Electoral Act 2022 remains in force and will be fully enforced to ensure a credible, peaceful, and transparent election.

