Anambra Governor Soludo Signs N766 Billion 2026 Budget, Three Key Bills into Law

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has officially signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, alongside three other critical pieces of legislation, in a ceremony held at the Light House, Awka.

The 2026 Appropriation Law sees the state budget increased from N757 billion to N766 billion after extensive deliberations with the state assembly. Governor Soludo described the enactment as a strategic framework to drive economic growth, accelerate infrastructure projects, and enhance social welfare programmes across the state.

In a press statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Christian Aburime, the governor said, “This budget is more than numbers — it is a strategic plan crafted to deliver on our administration’s promises. We have focused on what truly matters to the people, ensuring that resources are allocated to meet the critical needs in our communities.”

Beyond the appropriation law, Soludo also signed three other vital bills:

Anambra State Mission Schools of Nursing and Midwifery (Amendment No. 3) Law, 2025 Anambra State Taxes, Levies and Presumptive Tax (Approved List for Collection) Law, 2025 Anambra State Correctional Service Law, 2025

The governor praised the State Assembly for its collaborative approach, stating that the slight increase from N757 billion to N766 billion reflects thorough review and careful planning to ensure effective fiscal management.

“Transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance are not just ideals; they are the bedrock of our government. By enacting these laws, we are creating the enabling environment for effective service delivery and sustainable growth,” he said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, Majority Leader Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Prof. (Mrs.) Sylva Chika Ifemeje, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, among other dignitaries.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.