Anambra Gov Soludo Mourns Passing of Evangelist Uma Ukpai

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

13, October 2025

The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Nigerian evangelist Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. Ukpai passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80, leaving behind a legacy of evangelism and humanitarian works.

Soludo Pays Tribute

Soludo described Ukpai as a true father of faith, spiritual giant, and fearless gospel crusader whose life was a testament to the power of faith, devotion, and uncompromising service to God and humanity. He noted that Ukpai’s legacy will be remembered for years to come, citing his impactful crusades, theological teachings, and the establishment of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, which won countless souls for Christ. Soludo extended his heartfelt condolences to Ukpai’s family, the Christian community in Nigeria, and the entire body of Christ worldwide.

Legacy of Evangelism

Ukpai’s ministry spanned over six decades, touching lives across continents. He was a pioneering figure in Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement and a bridge-builder among denominations and ethnic lines. Through his humanitarian works, Ukpai made a lasting impact on the lives of many Nigerians, establishing the Uma Ukpai Eye Centre and King of Kings Hospital to provide free and subsidized healthcare to the poor.

Enduring Impact

The evangelist’s legacy extends beyond his lifetime, with many prominent preachers and leaders in Nigeria tracing their spiritual roots to his ministry. His teachings, writings, and humanitarian endeavors continue to inspire and bless countless lives, ensuring that his impact will be felt for generations to come.

The passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai is a significant loss to the body of Christ and the Nigerian nation. Governor Soludo’s tribute to Ukpai’s legacy is a testament to the evangelist’s enduring impact on the lives of many. As the nation mourns the loss of this spiritual giant, we pray that his legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of Christians and leaders.





