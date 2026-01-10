Anaesthetists’ Body Monitors Alleged Medical Negligence in Death of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA) has said it is closely monitoring allegations of medical negligence surrounding the death of Nkanu Nnamdi, the 21-month-old son of renowned novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Naija247news reports that the National President of the NSA, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the Naija247News on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Naija247News, an official family statement confirmed that Nkanu, whom Adichie had with her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, died on January 7 following a brief illness. The statement, issued by Omawumi Ogbe of GLG Communications, described the loss as devastating and appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy during the difficult period.

“The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

Naija247news understands that days after the announcement, allegations of medical negligence began to surface. Sources close to the family reportedly claimed that the toddler died at a private hospital in Lagos where he had been taken for medical procedures ahead of a planned medical evacuation to the United States for further treatment.

Reacting to the allegations, Prof. Mohammed said the hospital involved was likely to conduct its own internal investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident. He explained that such a process would involve a review of oral accounts as well as documented medical records, whether manual or electronic.

“The patient will have a record, either manual or electronic, which can be reviewed and printed,” Mohammed said.

He added that depending on the wishes of the child’s mother or family members, an independent investigative panel could also be constituted to probe the matter further.

Naija247news reports that Mohammed noted any investigation would focus on several critical areas, including verification of the registration status of the medical personnel and health facility involved, compliance with approved scopes of practice, adherence to established medical protocols, and whether negligence played any role in the child’s death.

The NSA president stressed that the professional body would exercise caution, noting that it was awaiting more detailed information before making further comments on the case.

Naija247news understands that the allegations have sparked public concern and renewed conversations around patient safety, medical accountability and regulation of private healthcare facilities in Nigeria, particularly in high-risk procedures involving children.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the hospital involved nor the family had made any additional public statements regarding the allegations.