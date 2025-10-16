Menu
Amupitan: I’ll audit IReV to identify glitches that undermined 2023 elections

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news



Professor Joash Amupitan, the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has vowed to conduct a comprehensive audit of the commission’s election technologies, including the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal. This, he said, is aimed at addressing the technical failures that plagued the 2023 general elections and undermined public trust.

Naija247news gathered that the IReV portal was introduced as part of INEC’s electoral reforms to enhance transparency by allowing real-time uploads of polling unit results. However, during the presidential election, the portal experienced prolonged downtime even after voting had ended in several polling units, raising widespread concerns among voters and stakeholders.

Naija247news understands that while speaking during his Senate screening on Thursday, Amupitan said the failures were likely the result of technical glitches, which he intends to thoroughly investigate. He emphasized that such lapses erode the credibility of elections and must not be repeated.

“I have to audit the system, if I’m given the opportunity, to see what is actually wrong and whether we have what it takes as it is now,” he said.

According to Naija247news, Amupitan clarified that the IReV portal, contrary to public belief, was not legally designed as an electronic collation platform. He cited Supreme Court rulings which indicated that IReV was more of a transparency tool rather than a legally binding collation mechanism.

Naija247news reports that the nominee highlighted the need for a multi-agency collaboration involving INEC, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and service providers to strengthen the technological foundation of Nigeria’s elections.

Beyond the audit, Amupitan pledged to advance the constitutional independence of INEC, which he said has often been compromised by inadequate and delayed funding. He noted that despite existing laws mandating early release of election funds, the implementation remains inconsistent.

“We will look at the spirit and letter of the constitution, as well as the laws made by the National Assembly,” he said, adding that a separate audit would also be conducted to identify and eliminate factors limiting INEC’s autonomy.

Naija247news gathered that Amupitan replaces Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who officially stepped down as INEC Chairman on October 7, 2025, after serving two terms in office.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

