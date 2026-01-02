Amotekun Arrests Three Suspects for Goat Theft in Ile-Orangun, Osun State

Ile-Orangun, Osun State – The Osun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) has arrested three individuals allegedly involved in goat theft in Ile-Orangun Town, Ila-Orangun Local Government Area.

The agency’s Commander, Adekunle Omoyele, disclosed in a statement on Friday that two of the suspects are from Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State, while the third is a resident of Ile-Orangun. Investigations revealed that the trio had stolen a total of 97 goats in the town.

“The arrest of the suspects followed a complaint lodged by residents of Ila-Orangun over the persistent disappearance of goats in the community,” Omoyele said.

He explained that Amotekun operatives apprehended the suspects after diligent surveillance, catching them in the act on Wednesday night, Dec. 31, when they returned to steal more goats.

The suspects reportedly confessed to committing the theft on eight separate occasions, selling the animals to their Ado-Ekiti-based leader for ₦20,000 per goat.

Omoyele urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with the corps by promptly reporting suspicious activities or security threats, assuring the public of Amotekun’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

“There will be no hiding place for criminals in Osun,” he stressed.

