Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

Amnesty International Condemns Tinubu’s Pardon of Convicted Offenders, Says Move Undermines Justice for Victims

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Staff Reporter | October 15, 2025

International human rights organisation, Amnesty International Nigeria, has strongly criticised the recent presidential pardon granted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to 175 convicted individuals, including persons accused or convicted of human rights abuses, warning that the move undermines justice and denies victims the right to reparations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Country Director, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International expressed “deep concern” over the manner in which the clemency exercise was conducted, arguing that it appeared to “prioritise perpetrators instead of victims.”

“We are deeply concerned by the clemency and pardons granted by the government of President Bola Tinubu to some persons convicted of human rights crimes,” Sanusi said.

“The pardons for these crimes prevent reparations for victims. The way and manner Nigerian authorities carried out the exercise seemed to prioritise the perpetrators instead of access to justice and effective remedies for the victims and their families.”

President Tinubu had, on Friday, October 10, 2025, granted clemency to 175 individuals, among them Herbert Macaulay, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and Major-General Mamman Vatsa (retd.), a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under the Babangida regime.

However, the amnesty list has drawn widespread controversy after it emerged that convicted drug offenders and Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death in 2020 for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, were also included.

Amnesty International warned that such blanket pardons for individuals convicted of grave crimes could “undermine the rule of law” and “entrench a culture of impunity” in Nigeria’s justice system.

“The actions of the government have the potential of undermining the rule of law, preventing the emergence of truth, the determination of guilt or innocence by a court, and reparations for victims,” Sanusi said.

“President Bola Tinubu should reconsider his government’s pardons for those convicted of human rights crimes and uphold and ensure the rights of the victims and their families.”

Human rights advocates have also questioned the timing and transparency of the clemency exercise, noting that it risks sending the wrong message about accountability in a country struggling with widespread insecurity, extrajudicial killings, and systemic rights violations.

Amnesty International urged the Tinubu administration to review the list and exclude individuals convicted of human rights abuses or violent crimes, insisting that justice must balance compassion with responsibility.

The presidential pardon, which the government described as part of efforts to decongest prisons and promote reconciliation, has instead ignited a fierce national debate over the boundaries of mercy and the sanctity of justice.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Enugu Governor Peter Mbah Dumps PDP for APC, Cites Alignment with Tinubu’s Vision
Next article
“I Didn’t Boycott the Council of State Meeting”—Wike Denies Rift with Tinubu over INEC Chairmanship
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Soul in Silence: Grammy-winning R&B icon D’Angelo dies at 51 after battle with cancer

Naija247news Naija247news -
New York | Naija247news — American R&B legend D’Angelo,...

Nigeria Dominate Benin 3-0 in Final Group C FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier at Uyo

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Uyo, Nigeria — Nigeria continued their impressive CAF qualifying...

The Forgotten Pillars of Governance: Why Nigeria Must Constitutionally Empower Its Traditional Institutions

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
For too long, Nigeria has treated its traditional institutions...

IMF upgrades Nigeria’s economic growth rate forecast to 3.9%, cites increased crude production

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Soul in Silence: Grammy-winning R&B icon D’Angelo dies at 51 after battle with cancer

Arts & Entertainment 0
New York | Naija247news — American R&B legend D’Angelo,...

Nigeria Dominate Benin 3-0 in Final Group C FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier at Uyo

Top Stories 0
  Uyo, Nigeria — Nigeria continued their impressive CAF qualifying...

The Forgotten Pillars of Governance: Why Nigeria Must Constitutionally Empower Its Traditional Institutions

Editorials 0
For too long, Nigeria has treated its traditional institutions...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria