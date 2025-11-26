Ammunition Falls From Moving Bus, Sparks Panic at ABU Zaria Main Gate

There was tension at the main gate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, on Tuesday after several rounds of ammunition reportedly fell from a moving passenger bus along the busy Zaria–Katsina highway.

The incident, captured in a video shared on X by counter-terrorism publication Zagazola Makama, sparked brief panic among students, pedestrians and motorists who were passing through the university’s main entrance at the time.

According to the report, an eyewitness identified as Musa said the ammunition slipped from a commercial vehicle heading towards Katsina. He recounted that the bullets fell suddenly as the bus sped past the gate, leaving bystanders startled.

He added that before anyone could react or grasp the situation fully, the vehicle had already disappeared from sight.

The unexpected incident has raised fresh concerns about security lapses along the highway and around the university community. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement as investigations are expected to follow.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.