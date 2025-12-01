Amaechi Rejects Atiku Running-Mate Speculation, Says He’s Only Contesting for President in 2027

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied claims that he is being considered as a potential running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election, insisting his ambition remains to contest for president and not serve as vice president on any joint ticket.

Amaechi’s clarification followed recent comments by media publisher and Atiku ally, Dele Momodu, who suggested in an interview that the former Rivers State governor could emerge as Atiku’s preferred deputy if Labour Party’s Peter Obi declines to join a coalition ticket.

Momodu had argued that Amaechi was being “underrated,” describing him as a major political force who “mobilised more than anyone else for Buhari” during the 2015 elections, even more than President Bola Tinubu at the time.

Reacting on Sunday, Amaechi through his media aide, David Iyofor, dismissed the speculation as false and misleading. Iyofor maintained that Amaechi’s political focus is “firmly on becoming President of Nigeria,” adding that the former minister would not entertain discussions about serving as a running mate.

“Amaechi is not seeking to be running mate to anybody. He does not intend to be a presidential running mate to anybody and will not,” Iyofor said. “For emphasis, Amaechi is running to be President of Nigeria and not to be a running mate to anybody. Politicians are kindly advised to leave Amaechi’s name out of any discussion for presidential running mate.”

Iyofor added that Amaechi believes the 2027 presidential ticket should rotate to Southern Nigeria, and is therefore pursuing the presidential nomination of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party he joined earlier this year after leaving the APC.

Amaechi previously contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in 2023, finishing as runner-up to President Bola Tinubu.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.