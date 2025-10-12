AMAA 2025: Lisabi, The Uprising and 3 Cold Dishes Lead Nigerian Nominations

Nigeria’s film industry enjoyed a stellar outing at the 21st Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA 2025), with Lisabi: The Uprising and 3 Cold Dishes securing multiple nominations in top categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

The nominations were announced during a virtual ceremony hosted by Nigerian actors Lilian Aluko, Emeka Ossai, Charles Inojie, and Adaora Anyanwu on Saturday. Leading the pack is Burkina Faso’s Katanga: Dance of the Scorpions with ten nods, followed by Nigeria’s historical epic, Lisabi: The Uprising, which received seven nominations.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Lisabi: The Uprising retells the story of Yoruba warrior Lisabi and his resistance against colonial oppression, while Asurf Oluseyi’s thriller 3 Cold Dishes earned acclaim for its cinematography, direction, and overall production quality.

Key Nominations for Nigerian Films:

• Best Film: Lisabi: The Uprising, 3 Cold Dishes

• Best Director: Niyi Akinmolayan (Lisabi: The Uprising), Asurf Oluseyi (3 Cold Dishes)

• Best Cinematography: 3 Cold Dishes, Lisabi: The Uprising

• Best Actor in a Leading Role: Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: The Uprising)

• Best Actress in a Leading Role: Osas Ighodaro, Fat Toure, and Maud Guerard (3 Cold Dishes)

Other Nigerian entries also made significant impacts across technical and creative categories, including The Travails of Ajadi (Best Animation), Double Minority (Best Documentary), and achievements in Makeup, Visual Effects, and Production Design.

Internationally, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, and Algeria dominated nominations, highlighting the pan-African scope of AMAA 2025.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in African cinema, underscore Nigeria’s growing influence on the continent’s film industry and the emergence of high-quality storytelling, technical innovation, and global appeal.

“Nigeria continues to demonstrate its cinematic prowess with films like Lisabi: The Uprising and 3 Cold Dishes, which combine historical depth, thrilling narratives, and technical excellence,” noted an industry observer.

The winners will be announced at the grand ceremony later this year, where fans and critics alike will see whether Nigeria maintains its leading edge in African cinema.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.