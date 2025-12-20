Alone, now my brother is gone, Chioke mourns

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Dr Ike Chioke, is mourning his brother-in-law, Dr Ikechukwu Onwe, whose burial holds on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Chioke, in a soulful tribute, described the late medical doctor, who passed away at the age of 60, as a brother whose company he cherished and now misses greatly.

The Afrinvest chief praised the medical doctor’s diligence in his professional calling and the milk of kindness welling in his breast.

He penned, “As a doctor, he was diligent far beyond his professional calling. He was always one to offer free consultations to patients and would sometimes even go further to pay for their medication. He took care of the healthcare needs of my aged parents, pro bono, until their very last days. And when my younger brother faced health challenges, he was the one who would take him to the hospital and ensure that he took his medication religiously.”

The two doctors – one professional, the other academic – did not only share first names; they shared many other things in common. First, they were business-inclined. Second, though not blood-related, they became brothers. The late Onwe married Chioke’s sister, Oby, whom he started dating in the mid-1990s. They were also both intellectually inclined, with a quiet humility that was as engaging as it was convivial. Above all, they belonged to the same age group, as Chioke is also 60 this year.

“I met my namesake, Dr Ikechukwu Onwe, around the mid-90s when he was dating my sister, Oby. We hit it off immediately because we had a lot in common,” Chioke stated. “Ike soon became the number one person I wanted to hang out with whenever I was home from overseas. And yes, we had many pleasant evenings exploring all the beer and pepper soup joints Enugu had to offer in those days, across Achara Layout, Uwani, Independence Layout and New Haven.

“Shortly afterwards, Ike became saddled with managing the family business – Onwe Group – following the demise of his father. I found his dedication and commitment to preserving and growing the family heritage that had nurtured him and his siblings inspiring, despite his educational and professional training as a medical doctor. Years later, he formalised his relationship with Oby and they got married in 2001.”

Over the years, the investment banker came to rely on the medical doctor to bring balance and common sense into situations where emotions ran high. Whether it was family clashes within the Chioke clan or sibling rivalry among the Onwes, the deceased would reportedly encourage calm and reason.

“He was always one to say we should let it go and remind us that life is bigger than whatever the disagreement was at that moment,” the Enugu prince added.

In the last ten years, as Chioke’s trips to Enugu became more frequent, the namesakes grew even closer. If they did not go for a morning run together at Okpara Square, they would inevitably sit down over breakfast or dinner, or sometimes both, or simply watch the news or football on television.

“During those gatherings, we would talk and laugh endlessly about everything – Nigerian politics, international affairs, village matters, football and family – or simply sit in quiet contentment, deep in each other’s thoughts. Those were the simple moments that now feel priceless because they cannot happen again.

“Brotherhood is a gift that arrives in two forms. There are brothers God gives you by birth. Then there are brothers life sends to you gently, sometimes without your full awareness, until suddenly you realise that they have been part of your soul all along. Ike became family in my heart long before my brain registered the change; a brother I could always rely on without thinking twice,” Chioke said.

Even while contemplating Onwe’s passing, Chioke said, “I find myself struggling to keep sorrow at bay. Yet, slowly, steadily and quietly, sorrow continues to seep in — the kind of sorrow that grows as you begin to recognise the many places in your life your brother filled: the gaps he bridged, the comforts he created, the duties he carried out, and even the spaces he occupied. And now, I find myself sitting at the dining table alone.

“I miss him deeply, more deeply than words can fully convey. Yet I rest in the knowledge that God Almighty remains supreme. He alone knows why He chose to call him home to His Kingdom at this time. Jee nke oma, my dear brother, until we meet again to part no more.”

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.