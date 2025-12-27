Allwell Ademola: Nollywood Mourns the Sudden Death of a Beloved Actress and Producer

The Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the sudden passing of Nollywood actress and producer Allwell Ademola. The 43-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack at her residence on Saturday before being rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, sending shockwaves through the entertainment community.

Known for her versatility and professionalism, Ademola carved a niche for herself both in front of and behind the camera. Over the years, she featured in numerous acclaimed films and produced works that showcased her dedication to storytelling and the Nigerian film craft. Her death marks a profound loss for Nollywood, where colleagues remember her not just for her talent but for her generosity and mentorship.

The tributes began almost immediately after news of her passing spread. Actress Faithia Williams shared her grief on Instagram, writing:

“Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar…Allwell”

Mide Martins took to Facebook, posting a poignant photo of Ademola with the words:

“BLACK SATURDAY……This is not fair 😭 May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell 😭😭😭”

Damola Olatunji reflected on the fragility of life, sharing a candlelight image with the caption:

“Life is a mirage.”

Bidemi Kosoko expressed disbelief at the loss, pleading for confirmation:

“No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name. I refuse to accept this one Lai Lai God forbid. Olorun oni je. Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi/ aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”

Ademola’s contributions to Nollywood extended beyond her screen presence. She was known for producing films that uplifted new talents, mentored younger actors, and advocated for creative excellence. Her absence will be felt deeply across studios, sets, and film festivals nationwide.

As fans and colleagues continue to pour out tributes online, Allwell Ademola’s legacy remains a testament to her dedication, artistry, and the impact she made on Nigeria’s vibrant film industry. Though her life was cut tragically short, her work and spirit will live on in the stories she told and the lives she touched.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.