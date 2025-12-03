‘Allow us save you’ – 2Baba’s brother speaks on his marital crisis

Hyacinth Idibia, brother to Nigerian music icon 2Baba, has appealed to the singer to accept help from his family following the latest escalation in his marital crisis with wife Natasha Osawaru.

The controversy intensified after 2Baba’s former managers, Kaka Igbokwe and Lori Tosan, appeared on a live stream hosted by Daddy Freeze. During the session, they accused Natasha of attempting to take full control of 2Baba’s finances and career decisions. The situation quickly took a dramatic turn when 2Baba unexpectedly joined the live broadcast and firmly instructed his former managers to stop discussing his private affairs.

Moments after his intervention, heated off-camera arguments between the singer and Natasha became audible, with tensions rising before the broadcast abruptly ended.

Reacting to the disturbing episode, Hyacinth shared lyrics from 2Baba’s hit track Diaspora Woman on his Instagram story. He accompanied the post with an emotional message, now deleted, lamenting how his brother’s once-inspiring lyrics now mirrored a painful reality. Hyacinth pleaded with 2Baba to allow his family to intervene, stressing that the singer had endured too much for too long.

He wrote that 2Baba had always been ahead of his time, brilliantly using his music to inspire others, yet life now seemed to be unfolding in a way that reflected deeper personal struggles.

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly has summoned Natasha Osawaru, who represents the Egor constituency, to appear before its ethics and privileges committee following concerns over her recent viral conduct.

2Baba has also appealed to fans and the public to avoid amplifying his marital issues, warning that the heightened attention poses a risk to Natasha’s safety.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.