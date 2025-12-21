All Abducted Students, Teachers Freed After Niger Boarding School Attack

All students and teachers abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have regained their freedom, bringing an end to weeks of anxiety following the November 21 attack on the boarding school.

Security sources familiar with the rescue operation confirmed that the latest release accounts for all remaining victims taken during the raid, though the exact number freed in the final operation was not immediately disclosed.

Confirming the development, the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication and spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare, announced that 130 abducted pupils were released on Sunday.

“Another 130 abducted Niger State pupils released. None left in captivity,” Dare wrote on X.

How the Attack Happened

The abduction occurred in the early hours of November 21, when armed men stormed the boarding school on motorcycles at about 2:00 a.m. Witnesses said the attackers moved systematically from one dormitory to another before marching students and teachers into nearby forests.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across the country and renewed fears over the safety of educational institutions, particularly in Nigeria’s northern regions.

Days after the attack, the Christian Association of Nigeria revealed that about 50 students escaped during the raid, while scores of others were taken away by the gunmen.

Government Response and Rescue Efforts

Following the abduction, the Federal Government imposed a security cordon around border communities in Niger State. President Bola Tinubu deployed ground troops and aerial surveillance across parts of Niger, Kebbi and Kwara states to track the kidnappers.

The President also cancelled an official trip to personally oversee rescue operations, while authorities ordered the temporary closure of schools across Niger State and some federal institutions located in high-risk areas.

On December 8, security agencies secured the release of about 100 abductees, leaving an unspecified number in captivity until the latest breakthrough.

230 Victims Rescued

With the release of the remaining 130 victims, the total number of rescued students and teachers now stands at 230, according to official confirmations.

Sources disclosed that the freed victims are being transported to Minna, the Niger State capital, where they are expected to undergo medical checks and psychological evaluation before reuniting with their families.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Federal Government nor the Niger State Government has issued a detailed statement outlining how the final rescue was secured.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.